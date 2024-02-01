3 Rohingya men sentenced to 10-year imprisonment in Haryana for human trafficking

A court in Haryana’s Nuh district has sentenced three Rohingya men to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in a human trafficking case of 2021. HT Image

Additional district and sessions judge Ajay K Verma pronounced the sentence on Tuesday. The court also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on each of the convicts.

According to public prosecutor Pratap Singh, the Child Welfare Committee of Nuh had received secret information in February 2021 that two young Bangladeshi women had been brought to India by some people via Mizoram and Kolkata.

According to the police, a Rohingya man identified as Mohammad Ayas had brought the women, aged 19 and 20, to Nuh from Delhi.

Later, Mohammad Ayas and two other Rohingya men -- Hafeez Ahmed and Mohammad Yunus -- took the two women to Malab village in Nuh district and decided to sell them in Kashmir Valley for ₹70,000 each, the police said.

Acting on the information, a team of the Child Welfare Committee conducted raids at their place in Malab and rescued the women.Following medical examination, it was revealed that the two women were raped and tortured.

An FIR was registered under relevant provisions of the IPC at the City police station in Nuh and the three accused were arrested in December 2021.The accused had confessed to the crime and were sent into judicial custody, the police said.

“During the trial, the prosecution proved all the charges,” the public prosecutor said.