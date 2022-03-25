3 teens who stole two-wheelers for joyrides land in Chandigarh police net
The crime branch of Chandigarh Police has apprehended three minor boys who had been stealing two-wheelers from across the tricity, primarily for joy rides.
A total of five vehicles have been recovered from the accused, two of whom are 16 years old and one 17 years old.
“All three are friends and school drop-outs. They are residents of Kajheri village in Sector 52 and their parents run private businesses. They had been stealing vehicles for the past two years. After using the vehicles for joy rides, they would abandon them anywhere in the tricity on running out of petrol,” said inspector Rajeev Kumar of the crime branch.
Talking about their modus operandi, the inspector said the trio carried master keys and wires to unlock the vehicles and start their ignition. This way, they had stolen approximately 60 vehicles from the tricity.
He said the police were trying to recover more vehicles: “But since they have been stealing and abandoning vehicles for two years, many of these might already have been recovered by the police and handed over to their owners,”
Meanwhile, police have registered three different cases against the accused under Sections 379 (theft), 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal, etc., with intent to commit forgery punishable otherwise) and 411 (dshonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code at the police stations in Sector 17, Sector 36 and Maloya.
The juveniles were produced before a magistrate and sent to a juvenile home on Wednesday, the police said.
