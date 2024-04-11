 3 terror associates held in Baramulla - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

3 terror associates held in Baramulla

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Apr 11, 2024 10:53 PM IST

A police spokesperson said they received intelligence indicating that unidentified terrorists affiliated with the banned LeT organisation were moving in Baramulla town with an intention to disturb peace in view of upcoming polls

Police arrested three terror associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said on Thursday. Three hand grenades were recovered from their possession, they added.

A case under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) was registered against them (HT File)
A case under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) was registered against them (HT File)

A police spokesperson said they received intelligence indicating that unidentified terrorists affiliated with the banned LeT organisation were moving in Baramulla town with an intention to disturb peace in view of upcoming polls.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The three, identified as Owais Ahmad Waza, Basit Fayaz Kaloo and Faheem Ahmad Mir, were allegedly providing information about security force movements, the spokesperson said.

A case under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) was registered against them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 3 terror associates held in Baramulla
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On