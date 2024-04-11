3 terror associates held in Baramulla

Police arrested three terror associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said on Thursday. Three hand grenades were recovered from their possession, they added. A case under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) was registered against them (HT File)

A police spokesperson said they received intelligence indicating that unidentified terrorists affiliated with the banned LeT organisation were moving in Baramulla town with an intention to disturb peace in view of upcoming polls.

The three, identified as Owais Ahmad Waza, Basit Fayaz Kaloo and Faheem Ahmad Mir, were allegedly providing information about security force movements, the spokesperson said.

A case under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) was registered against them.