3 workers killed in blaze at factory in Punjab’s Bathinda

Three workers were charred to death after a fire broke out at a mattress manufacturing unit at Gehri Buttar village in Bathinda on Tuesday night. A truck parked at the unit, which is located on the Bathinda-Dabwali highway, was also burnt.

Deputy commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parray said that the workers belonged to Shergarh village in the district.

“Preliminary probe shows the fire started in the factory warehouse where a large stock of inflammable material was stored. A short circuit or sparking led to the fire that spread fast. A detailed probe has been ordered,” he said.

Seven workers were in the factory when the fire occurred. Four of them were rescued.

Eight fire tenders from Bathinda, Mansa and Muktsar were pressed into service to control the blaze.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said that the civil and police administration monitored the rescue operation. “The fire was noticed at 7.30pm and was brought under control after four hours,” she said.