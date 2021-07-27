3 young lives snuffed out in Ludhiana: Advocate held for reckless driving, death by negligence

A day after three student were killed when their vehicle, a Maruti Suzuki Swift, fell into the Sidhwan Canal near Raghunath Enclave on the South City Road, police arrested an advocate for driving recklessly and causing the youngsters’ death on Monday.

The accused, Parveen Jindal, was driving the Hyundai i-20 that allegedly took a sudden turn and caused the accident.

The lone survivor, Rahul of Gurdaspur, said he had come to Ludhiana with his friends Pahulpreet Bains, 18; and Prabhjot Singh Lubana, 19; to meet their friend Trisha Saini, 21, in Ludhiana on Sunday. They were going to drop her at her paying guest accommodation “when a Hyundai i-20 took a sudden turn, leading to our car hitting it from the rear and plunging into the canal.”

Rahul, who is pursuing graduation, managed to swim out of the canal. Tiksha was interning at a hospital in the city and was putting up at a paying guest accommodation. Rahul is pursuing graduation, while Prabhjot and Pahulpreet were awaiting their Class-12 results. Prabhjot was at the wheel.

Some passers-by rescued the victims and rushed them to the nearest hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead. An FIR has been lodged under Sections 279 (reckless driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50) of the Indian Penal Code.

ASI Baljinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that with the help of CCTV footage the police have traced the accused.