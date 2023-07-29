30 DSPs promoted in January await postings in Punjab

As many as 30 newly promoted from the rank of inspectors to deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) are awaiting postings for the last six months in Punjab. According to the orders, the promoted officers have already started receiving the grade pay of the DSPs but are still working as Inspectors from the postings on which they were serving before their promotions.

These inspectors were promoted on January 10 this year as per the orders by the additional principal secretary home. The copy of the orders is with Hindustan Times.

Senior officers say this is for the first time that appointments in promotion cases have been delayed to this extent.

The DSPs, who were recently promoted as SPs, have already been given postings.

Officials privy to the situation in the police department said since the DSP-level reshuffle is in the pipeline for the past few months so the postings of the newly-promoted DSPs have been delayed.

“List for the reshuffle in the DSPs was finalised at least three times, however, every time it was delayed because of various reasons. Since the case of appointment of 30 DSPs has to be included in the major reshuffle among the DSPs, we have been waiting for our appointments for the past six months,” said one of the officers promoted in January, on condition of anonymity.

As per the list, among the newly-promoted DSPs, four are due for retirement this year or early next year.

“We are DSPs only with the salary. We have been doing the work assigned to us as Inspectors. Our other perks are the same as that of Inspectors,” a DSP, who didn’t wish to be named, rued.

As per officials privy to the situation, the reshuffle in the DSP rank officers is struck because of a lack of consensus among political and police functionaries at the helm of affairs.

A senior police functionary dealing with such matters also admitted that the postings have been delayed for the past six months but refused to comment on the reason for the delay.

