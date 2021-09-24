30 passengers not allowed to board Sharjah flight at Chandigarh airport on Day 1

As many as 30 passengers were not allowed to board the Sharjah flight that resumed at the Chandigarh International Airport on Thursday after a gap of nearly six months.

According to airport authorities, while some passengers could not clear the immigration check, most did not fulfil the Covid guidelines issued by the UAE. Among these violations were not having a negative RT-PCR report or not having received both vaccine doses.

Police were called in as passengers raised a hue and cry after being denied entry to the flight..

The Air India Express flight arrived at 2.55pm from Sharjah and departed at 6pm. Airport CEO Ajay Bhardwaj said 131 passengers boarded the flight from Chandigarh, whereas 29 arrived from Sharjah.

The AXB188/187 flight will operate on every Thursday and Sunday. An RT-PCR testing laboratory has been set up on the airport premises, which will provide results in 30 minutes.