30% posts of all ranks vacant in Haryana Police

The Haryana Police have informed the Nayab Singh Saini government that at least 30% sanctioned posts---from constables to inspectors---have been lying vacant and that for “conducting fair and peaceful” assembly elections the government should approach Centre to deploy 225 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), according to official documents. As 30% posts of constables are alone vacant, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has started a recruitment drive to appoint 5,000 male constables and the physical measurement tests started on July 16. (HT Photo)

The Haryana Vidhan Sabha elections are slated for October this year as the five-year term of the 90-member Haryana assembly will end on November 3. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been in power in Haryana since 2014.

As 30% posts of constables are alone vacant, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has started a recruitment drive to appoint 5,000 male constables and the physical measurement tests started on July 16.

In his July 12 letter, marked as “Urgent/Vidhan Sabha Election- 2024”, additional director general of police (ADGP-law and order) Sanjay Kumar informed additional chief secretary (ACS-home) that “...Haryana Police is having a large number of vacancies in all ranks.”

The ADGP listed the status of vacancy position separately to drive home the urgency of deploying CAPFs keeping in view the shortage of manpower.

The ADGP’s (law and order) letter (HT has Copy) sent on behalf of director general of police (DGP), which home department received on July 17, points out that posts of at least 30% male constables and 32% female constables are vacant, while the posts of head constables vacant are 39%.

As per the data that the letter contains, Haryana has cumulative 76,370 sanctioned posts of male as well as female constable, head constable (HC), assistant sub inspector (ASI), sub inspector (SI) and inspector, while 22,812 posts are vacant.

Against the highest 44,960 sanctioned posts of male constables, 13,637 posts are vacant.

Similarly, 41% posts of male HCs and 20% posts of female HCs have been lying vacant.

The data further shows that 13% posts of male ASIs, 23% posts of male sub inspectors and 17% posts of inspectors are also vacant in the state.

On the other hand, the posts vacant of the female police personnel are inspectors (11%), SIs (15%), ASIs ( 7%), HCs (20%) and constables (32%).

The police department has stated that in view of the assembly polls meetings with representatives of Election Commission of India (ECI) will be held.

“During the meetings, the requirement of CAPF is one of the agenda points and we need to intimate ECI about the same for conducting smooth, fair, transparent and peaceful election,” reads the letter, stating that in the wake of law and order scenario, such as “incidents related to farmers agitation, communal clash in Nuh (in July 2023) etc, the situation has been assessed in all 90 assembly constituencies.

During the recent general elections, the letter says, there were total 20,006 polling stations in the state of which 3,003 were assessed as critical and 51 as vulnerable polling stations. The Centre had deployed 112 companies of the CAPF in Lok Sabha elections eve as Haryana had demanded 200 companies.

However, in October 2019 assembly election, Centre had sent 130 companies of the CAPF to Haryana.

“In view of the above, it is requested that the ECI and ministry of home affairs, Government of India, may kindly be approached to provide 225 companies of CAPF to Haryana for conducting fair and peaceful Vidhan Sabha Elections-2024,” says the letter, the copy of which was also sent to chief electoral officer (CEO) Haryana for necessary action.

Post Sanctioned Vacant

Male Female Male Female

Inspector 1,185 107 206 12

Sub inspector 3,601 367 844 55

ASI 5,992 669 773 46

Head ct. 12,509 1,083 5,117 218

Constable 44,960 5,897 13,637 1,904

Total 68,247 8,123 20,577 2,235