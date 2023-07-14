Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 30 ‘Schools of Eminence’ students watch Chandrayaan-3 launch from Sriharikota

30 ‘Schools of Eminence’ students watch Chandrayaan-3 launch from Sriharikota

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 14, 2023 10:24 PM IST

30 students from Punjab's 'Schools of Eminence' watched the launch of Chandrayaan-3 by ISRO, accompanied by the school education minister. These students were the toppers in the entrance exams for the schools.

As many as 30 students from ‘Schools of Eminence’ of Punjab witnessed the launch of Chandrayaan-3 by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota on Friday. The school education minister Harjot Singh Bains was also present with the students. Bains said 15 girls students and 15 boys from different Schools of Eminence witnessed the event.

The students who witnessed the launch were the toppers in entrance examination for the Schools of Eminence. (PTI)

He said the students who witnessed the launch were the toppers in entrance examination for the Schools of Eminence.

