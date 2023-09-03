300 Himachal cops get DGP disc awards

Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla presented DGP Disk Awards to 334 police personnel for the years 2020, 2021 and 2022, at an event at Gaiety theatre, Shimla, on Sunday. Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla presenting an award to a police person in Shimla on Sunday. (HT Photo)

He appreciated the state police for their services during natural disasters in the state. He said that the way the work to evacuate people and tourists from the affected areas was done has increased the general public’s faith and respect for the police.

He was the chief guest at the “DGP Disc Felicitation Ceremony”. While congratulating the awardees, the governor said that the police and State Disaster Response Force rescued over 70,000 people, including tourists and foreigners, from Kullu alone.

Expressing concern over the growing illegal drug trade, he said that it was a big challenge to deal with it. He said that the state government has made efforts to tackle drug trade and is working to control abuse and create awareness.

The governor epmhasised the importance of police surveillance and said that by controlling such anti-social elements, we could save the youth power from this social evil.

Police have arrested drug peddlers with their continuous efforts and 23 cases of attachment of their illegally acquired property worth more than ₹13 crore have been sent to the competent authority, he said.

In addition, 10 cases have been referred to the enforcement directorate for financial investigation as per the provisions of the Narcotics Act, the governor added.

Shukla contentment that due to the efforts of the police and technology, such as Integrated Traffic Management System, there has been a huge reduction in the number of road accidents and related injuries and deaths in 2023 as compared to previous years.

Highlighting the achievements of Himachal police, he said they have first position in India in passport verification, third position in implementation of inter-operable criminal justice system in 2022 and 11th position in implementation of crime and criminal tracking network system in 2020-2021.

He said that the Himachal police is the 8th state police in India to have the honour of receiving the “President’s Colour” and secured first position in hilly and north-eastern states.

Director general of police Sanjay Kundu welcomed the governor and said that many innovative efforts have been made in the state police and they are being adopted by the police of other states.

Police band “Harmony of pines” performed on the occasion.

Shimla mayor Surendra Chauhan, deputy mayor Uma Kaushal, senior and former police officers were present at the event.

