320 rescued after 7-hour mid-air panic as snag halts Gulmarg Gondola

A technical malfunction abruptly halted operations across both phases of the Gulmarg cable car system on Monday afternoon, leaving more than 300 tourists stranded mid-air for seven hours and sparking widespread panic at the high-altitude resort. By evening, all 320 tourists had been rescued from 65 cabins, director general of police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat said. However, deputy chief minister Surinder Chowdhary, who visited the spot, pegged the number of the rescued tourists at 260. The rescue operation, which began around 1 pm concluded after 8 pm. A rescue operation underway at Gulmarg Gondola after the cable car service got halted due to a fault. (PTI)

Officials said evacuation from some cabins took longer as these were hovering at a height of nearly 500 ft above ground. Heavy rains in the area also hampered efforts.

J&K director general of police Nalin Prabhat and other officials were at the spot to oversee rescue operations. Rescue teams used ropes in evacuation operations. Local guides also joined the rescue operation along with teams of the Army, Central Reserve Police Force( CRPF), police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

In a post on X, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that he monitored the rescue operation. Meanwhile, chief minister said an investigation would be conducted. He assured that action would be taken if any lapses were found.

Witnesses said the stranded tourists were seen crying and pleading for help.

The army stated that the fault caused a sudden suspension of services between the base station and Phase-1 (Kongdori). A total of 65 cable cars were affected by the malfunction.

On June 25, 2017, the Gulmarg Gondola had witnessed an accident when seven people were killed after a tree uprooted by strong winds struck a cabin, causing it to crash to the ground.

Both transit phases stall

The incident occurred during peak hours, forcing an immediate shutdown of both Phase I (Gulmarg base to Kongdori) and Phase II (ascending to Afarwat Peak at 3,950 metres). While officials have yet to confirm the exact cause of the breakdown, initial reports from the site suggest that a system overload may have triggered the malfunction.

After the snag took place in Phase I, the ropeway’s automated safety mechanisms instantly froze the cable alignment to prevent further risk.

Both phases of the Gondola remain closed to the public while investigators determine whether mechanical strain or an electronic trip caused the system to fail.

Coordinated vertical rescue

Because the cabins were stranded over steep, forested terrain, rescue teams launched a specialised vertical evacuation operation to reach the trapped passengers.

Utilising advanced rope systems, harnesses, and all-terrain gear, SDRF and NDRF personnel systematically accessed the cabins to lower the anxious tourists to safety.

Local administration officials and medical teams were stationed at the base stations to provide immediate psychological and physical support to the rescued passengers, many of whom were shaken by the ordeal.