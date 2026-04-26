300-gm heroin seized, ‘history-sheeter’ held in Ludhiana

A history-sheeter carrying 300-gm heroin has been arrested, the CIA staff 2 of the Ludhiana police commissionerate said on Saturday. The accused, identified as Movish Bains, a resident of Daresi Ground, Kila Mohalla, was apprehended near Kadiyan village following a tip-off. The accused was also wanted in connection with a scuffle case registered in March at division number 4 police station. (HT File)

According to sub-inspector Mamta Minhas, who is investigating the case, the scooter-borne accused was intercepted at a police checkpoint. After finding 300-gm heroin, police officials arrested him.

According to officials, the accused is a habitual offender with at least eight FIRs registered against him. He was also wanted in connection with a scuffle case registered in March at division number 4 police station. Police records indicate that Movish Bains is believed to be an associate of gangster Puneet Bains and has been involved in multiple criminal activities, including violent clashes, firing incidents, drug trafficking and carjacking. Another case has also been registered against him at Ladhowal police station.

The sub-inspector added that the accused is currently being interrogated to trace the source of the seized heroin and to identify other members of the drug network. Further arrests are likely as the investigation progresses. On March 26, the police had booked Movish Bains, his father Kuldeep Kumar alias Vicky Bains, their aides Manav, Satnam Satta and others for allegedly assaulting a man and his two sons with baseball bats and pistol butts, leaving one of them critically injured in Disco Colony.