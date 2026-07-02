30-year-old man found dead in police lock-up in Hisar

A 30-year-old man allegedly died in police custody at the Urban Estate police station in Hisar on Wednesday, police said. Officials said a magisterial probe is under way to oversee the legal proceedings under Section 196 of the BNSS. (HT Photo for representation)

The deceased, Sunil Kumar, was a resident of Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh and ran a chicken shop in Hisar’s fish market, the police said.

According to the police, Sunil was found unresponsive inside the police lock-up on Wednesday morning. “Senior police officers rushed to the station after receiving information about the incident. A forensic science team was also called to examine the scene and collected evidence from both inside and outside the lock-up,” the police said.

Officials said a magisterial probe is under way to oversee the legal proceedings under Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). They said that the body was shifted to Hisar civil hospital for a post-mortem examination.

According to the police, Sunil was taken into custody on Tuesday after his wife, Sandhya, complained that he had assaulted her following an argument.

Police said that two other detainees were lodged in the same lock-up when Sunil was brought in.

According to their statements, the police said, Sunil got up during the night to use the washroom and returned to sleep around 1am. They claimed that when they tried to wake him in the morning, he did not respond, following which police officials were informed.

According to Hisar superintendent of police (SP) Siddhant Jain, Sunil was arrested on Tuesday afternoon following a complaint by his wife alleging domestic violence.

The SP said that the initial reports suggested that Sunil suffered a heart attack as there were no injury marks on his body.

According to Urban Estate station house officer Vikas Kumar, Sunil had undergone a medical examination before being lodged in the lock-up on Tuesday night and was found dead around 8am on Wednesday morning.

The police said that Sunil’s wife claimed that he was an alcoholic and used to beat her. Police are awaiting the post-mortem report and findings of the ongoing investigation to determine the exact cause of death.