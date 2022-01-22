Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 31 kg heroin seized on LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch
chandigarh news

31 kg heroin seized on LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

The Army on Friday claimed to have unearthed a huge consignment of narcotics along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district
A police official said the narcotics that was seized on the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district was heroin and estimated at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>114 crore in the international market. (HT photo)
A police official said the narcotics that was seized on the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district was heroin and estimated at 114 crore in the international market. (HT photo)
Published on Jan 22, 2022 02:13 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

The Army on Friday claimed to have unearthed a huge consignment of narcotics along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district.

“Based on inputs of smuggling of narcotics through the LoC in Poonch, the Army along with the JKP launched search operations in the area. The operations were backed up with a surveillance grid coupled with extensive domination of the areas close to the Line of Control. On the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, narcotics weighing approximately 31 kg were recovered in a search operation,” said a defence spokesman.

A police official said that the narcotics were heroin and were estimated at 114 crore in the international market.

Pakistan, as part of its narco-terrorism strategy, keeps pushing drugs into Jammu and Kashmir to spoil the lives of youth and use the money earned from drugs to fuel terrorism in the region

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out