31-year-old man found dead in Amritsar, kin suspect foul play

A 31-year-old man was found dead in Mustafabad locality in Amritsar on Sunday night, hours after he had left to meet his friends.

The deceased was identified as Harnam Singh, an employee at a clothing factory on Majitha road. Though family members suspect foul play, police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

They said that Harnam had left home in the afternoon to meet his friends. Around 9pm, he called them from a friend’s phone, stating that he would be late. When he didn’t return till late at night, family members went out to look for him and found his body lying in the bushes in the locality. The family members said there were signs of physical assault on his body.

Sadar station house officer (SHO) Gurbinder Singh said preliminary investigation suggested it was a natural death.

“We went through the footage of closed circuit television (CCTV) but found nothing suspicious. We are, however, looking into the family’s allegations. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem,” he said.