31-year-old man found dead in Amritsar, kin suspect foul play
A 31-year-old man was found dead in Mustafabad locality in Amritsar on Sunday night, hours after he had left to meet his friends.
The deceased was identified as Harnam Singh, an employee at a clothing factory on Majitha road. Though family members suspect foul play, police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.
They said that Harnam had left home in the afternoon to meet his friends. Around 9pm, he called them from a friend’s phone, stating that he would be late. When he didn’t return till late at night, family members went out to look for him and found his body lying in the bushes in the locality. The family members said there were signs of physical assault on his body.
Sadar station house officer (SHO) Gurbinder Singh said preliminary investigation suggested it was a natural death.
“We went through the footage of closed circuit television (CCTV) but found nothing suspicious. We are, however, looking into the family’s allegations. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem,” he said.
-
Punjab Police seize 155.3kg heroin in inter, intra-state ops in a week
Punjab Police on Monday claimed that 147.5kg heroin was seized from states, including Gujarat and Maharashtra, during two inter-state operations over the last week. In a joint operation with ATS Gujarat on July 12, Punjab Police recovered 75kg heroin from a container at Mundra Port in Gujarat, while, in a similar operation with Maharashtra Police on July 15, 72.5kg heroin was recovered from a container at the Nhava Sheva Port in Mumbai.
-
Corruption case against ex-minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu: HC seeks status report on probe
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday sought response from the state government on the plea from former Congress minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, seeking directions to state police to conduct a “fair and proper inquiry” into corruption allegations against him and grant him opportunity of hearing before registration of a criminal case. The detailed order is awaited. Ashu is accused of corruption in awarding tenders for transportation of food grains during Congress government.
-
Amid tussle with Delhi Sikh body, SGPC general secretary urges Akal Takht to intervene
Days after the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee announced to launch dharam prachar in Punjab, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee general secretary Karnail Singh Panjoli urged Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh to intervene to avoid “unnecessary conflict” between the two.
-
3 LeT modules busted across Jammu, seven operatives held: ADGP
With the arrest of seven terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday claimed to have busted three Lashkar modules across Jammu. “The terror modules were assigned by their Pakistan-based handlers to target Amarnath yatris, security forces, minority community members and political leaders,” said additional director general of police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh during a press conference.
-
Yasin Malik to go on hunger strike from July 22: JKLF
Incarcerated chief of now banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Yasin Malik will be going on a hunger strike from July 22 in Tihar jail if Malik's demands of a fair trial and ensuring his physical presence in the courts is not fulfilled, a JKLF spokesperson said in a mailed statement.
