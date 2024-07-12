32 dengue cases reported in Ludhiana district since March

At least 32 cases of dengue have been detected across the district since March, according to the data provided by the local health department. Additionally, 100 breeding checkers have been designated by the department, 50 each for urban and rural areas, to ensure that a congenial atmosphere for dengue breeding is nipped in the bud (HT Photo)

In view of the spread, the health department has ramped up the efforts to curb the spread and 23 localities have been designated as hotspots and high-risk areas. These areas are Jalandhar Bypass, Bahaurke Road, Noorwala Road, Gagandeep Colony, Raho Road, Indira Colony, Nirankari Mohallaa, Model Town, Jammu Colony, Model Town Extention, Kidwayi Nagar, Madhupuri, Fildganj, Mojpura Bazar, Shastri Nagar, Pakhowal Road, Haibowal Kalan, Haiwal Khurd, Chhawani Mohalla, Kundan Puri, Salem Tabri, Raghubir Park and Chandar Nagar.

The areas that have seen a high number of dengue cases in the past few years have been identified as hotspots and localities with high population density with danger of a spread have been designated as high-risk.

The anti-larva wing of the health department has made 18 teams for the urban areas and 100 for rural areas. These teams conduct door-to-door surveys.

“Our teams do these activities every day and wherever a case is reported, the area in a 400-meter radius is checked for larvae,” said district epidemiologist Dr Sheetal.

Additionally, 100 breeding checkers have been designated by the department, 50 each for urban and rural areas, to ensure that a congenial atmosphere for dengue breeding is nipped in the bud.

“We started preparing for dengue in January by designating hotspots. Every Friday, we have anti-dengue activities,” added Dr Sheetal.

She said that in the coming week, the district dengue committee will meet and a challan drive will be started in collaboration with the municipal corporation to rein in those who allow water accumulation in houses and surroundings.

This year, July is being observed as “anti-dengue month”.

In 2023, the district recorded 1,298 dengue cases. In 2022, 1,077 cases were detected across the district, 1,829 cases in 2021, 1,355 cases in 2020 and 1,509 cases were reported in 2019.

According to Dr Sheetal, there were two things people could do to stay safe from the disease, keeping immunity high and ensuring that there was no still water in their immediate surroundings.

“Dengue infections hit mostly those with weak immunity. Those with strong immunity don’t get symptoms even if they catch the disease. It is advisable to exercise and eat well. Those with co-morbidities should take additional precautions,” she said.

“Ensure that whenever you step out in the evening your body is covered and apply mosquito repellents on the exposed parts, especially for kids,” she added.

The dengue-causing mosquitoes breed in still water and one should make sure that there was no water collection in coolers, pits, roofs or anywhere where water could collect, she said.