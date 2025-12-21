328 missing saroops: Bail plea of 9 accused dismissed

A local court on Saturday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of nine accused in the case of missing 328 saroops of Guru Granth Sahib. District attorney Amritpal Singh Khehra, who appeared on behalf of the prosecution, informed that the petition of the accused had been dismissed by the court. The FIR was registered on the basis of the inquiry report prepared by Telangana high court lawyer Ishar Singh-led panel that was appointed by the Akal Takht. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Advocate Puneet Zakhmi was the defence counsel of the accused who include Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee’s (SGPC) former chartered accountant Satinder Singh Kohli and other former employees of the gurdwara body. Satinder Singh Kohli, former CA of the SGPC, is said to be close to the Badal family.

The FIR was registered on December 7 against 16 individuals in connection with the missing saroops, nearly five years after the matter came to light, on the complaint of sacked Golden Temple hazuri raagi Bhai Baldev Singh Wadala, who is head of Sikh Sadbhawna Dal. Sections 295 (injuring or defiling a place of worship or sacred object with intent to insult a religion), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 409 (criminal breach of trust), 465 (forgery) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code were slapped at the Division-C police station in Amritsar.

The police action came on the basis of the inquiry report prepared by Telangana high court lawyer Ishar Singh-led panel that was appointed by the Akal Takht. Apart from Satinder Singh Kohli, among those booked were former chief secretary Roop Singh, former secretary Manjit Singh, Gurbachan Singh, Nishan Singh, Paramjit Singh, Gurmukh Singh, Jujhar Singh, Baaj Singh, Dalbir Singh, Kamaljit Singh, Kulwant Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Gurbachan Singh, Satinder Singh and Amarjit Singh.

The matter was exposed by a human rights advocacy group — Punjab Human Rights Organisation (PHRO) — that had written to the Akal Takht and chief secretary of Punjab in 2020.

Notably, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj had recently termed the action as “politically motivated and direct interference in the Sikh institutions”.