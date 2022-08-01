32-year-old woman ends life by consuming poison at Ludhiana’s DMCH
A 32-year-old woman on Saturday ended her life at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) by consuming poison. The victim was under stress over the ill health of her husband and inability to bear the cost of his treatment.
The Division number 8 police have sent the deceased’s body to the Civil hospital for the postmortem.
The woman was a resident of Badala village of Phillaur. Her husband was admitted to DMCH after suffering a stroke.With no visible improvement in the health of her husband, she went into depression.
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Naveen Kumar, who is investigating the case, said the woman was unable to bear the cost of her husband’s treatment and on Saturday, consumed poison near a water cooler in the hospital. After she collapsed, the hospital employees came to her aid but she could not be resuscitated.
The ASI added that police are recording the statement of the deceased’s family members.
Woman, brothers booked for abetment after husband ends life
Police alo booked a woman and her brothers — three in total — for abetment to suicide after her husband ended his life by consuming poison in Agwad Khawaja Baju village of Jagraon.
The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the victim’s brother. The complainant said his brother had married the accused 10 years ago and the couple has two children – a son and a daughter.
He added that relations between the couple were strained, adding that the accused, along with her three brothers, used to harass the victim for money. He said the same pushed his brother to consume poison on Friday. He was rushed to civil hospital, but eventually died.
Sub-inspector Sharanjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under section 306 (abetment to suicide) has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.
-
Punjab: AAP councillor shot dead in Malerkotla, cops suspect personal enmity
A municipal councillor of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party was shot dead from a close range inside a gym in Punjab's Malerkotla district. "One person came to the gym and shot him (Akbar),” Malerkotla senior superintendent of police Avneet Kaur Sidhu was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. One bullet hit councillor Mohammad Akbar's and he died on the spot, he said. As Akbar came close, the assailant took out a weapon and fired at him.
-
Punjab AG’s brother is chairman of Congress’ legal cell
A day after senior advocate Vinod Ghai took over as Punjab's advocate general, the Congress on Sunday appointed his elder brother Bipan Ghai as the chairperson of its state unit's legal cell. Bipan Ghai's appointment as chairman of the legal, human rights and RTI department of the Punjab Congress was announced by party's state unit president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. Arshpreet Khadial has been appointed as the spokesperson.
-
Train services on 11 routes cancelled as farmers stage protest in Punjab
The Ferozepur railway division either cancelled or rescheduled the services of trains on 11 routes due to the farmers rail-roko' protest on Sunday. The farmers, under the banner of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella group comprising at least 40 farm organisations, protested to primarily seek the implementation of minimum support price for crops. Eight trains were rescheduled, whereas two were stationed at the Abohar railway station.
-
Jobless teachers protesting against govt detained in Punjab’s Sunam
Punjab Police rounded up hundreds of unemployed physical training instructors protesting against the state government in Sunam on Sunday. Cops have also initiated action under sections 107 and 151 of the CrPC against the detainees, who were released in the evening. They were protesting outside the venue where a state-level function was organised to mark the martyrdom day of Shaheed Udham Singh. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann also participated in the event.
-
BFUHS V-C row: IMA seeks dismissal of Punjab health minister
Amid the ongoing row over the incident wherein vice-chancellor (V-C) of Baba Farid University of Human Sciences, Faridkot, Dr Raj Bahadur was made to lie on 'dirty' bed by the Indian Medical Council Punjab on Sunday, health minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra said that there might have been some 'conspiracy' behind the incident. IMA Punjab president Dr Paramjit Maan stated that the minister was not even aware of the protocols.
