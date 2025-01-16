33 crore disbursed as incentive for EV buyers in Chandigarh

As many as 4,776 Chandigarh residents who bought environment-friendly electric vehicles (EVs) since the EV policy was rolled out in September 2022 have been awarded ₹33.07 crore as incentives, shared CREST officials. Under the policy, incentives — ranging from ₹ 3,000 to ₹ 2 lakh — are being offered for up to 42,000 vehicles of different categories, including 25,000 e-cycles, 1,000 e-bikes and 3,000 cars. Besides, road tax has also been waived on registration of all EVs. (Shutterstock)

The incentive will remain in operation through the five-year policy period till September 19, 2027, or till the time the administration decides otherwise. But it is not available for the government sector.

A direct incentive is provided only to those users who purchase new EVs from Chandigarh and get it registered with the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA), Chandigarh.

An application for the incentive has to be submitted with the CEO of Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST), the nodal agency for implementation of EV policy in the city.

According to CREST officials, a total of 18,156 EVs of all categories, including 16,272 battery-operated vehicles, 982 pure EVs and 902 strong hybrid vehicles, have been registered in the city so far.

They said the incentives were being released on acceptance of all documents, subject to availability of funds. A user will forfeit entitlement for direct incentive if they do not submit a claim, complete in all respects, within three months from the purchase of a new EV.

In case, it was found the applicant had claimed the assistance on the basis of wrong facts, the applicant would have to refund the amount along with 14% per annum of compound interest.

Such individuals would face legal action and be debarred from grant of any incentive/assistance from the UT administration.