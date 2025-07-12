34 passengers injured as bus falls in gorge in Himachal’s Bilaspur

As many as 34 passengers and driver of a private bus were injured after the vehicle veered off the road and fell 20 feet into a gorge in Bilaspur around 1.30 am past Thursday midnight. The bus was on its way back from Nurmahal in Punjab to Darlaghat in Solan district of Himachal when the accident took place, said Bilaspur police. (HT)

The injured passengers were admitted at AIIMS, Bilaspur, for treatment, while the driver was treated at the civil hospital in Markand. “Police rushed to the spot and with the help of locals, took the passengers to hospital for treatment. A few of them have been discharged now,” said a police official.

The district administration assisted in providing immediate medical attention to the victims and disbursed an interim relief as per norms.

Bilaspur police registered a case against the bus driver, identified as Ashok Kumar, under Sections 281 and 125 (A) of BNS. Bilaspur superintendent of police Sandeep Dhawal said, “We have started the investigation to find the causes of the accident.”

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited the passengers injured in the accident at AIIMS, Bilaspur. He wished them a speedy recovery and assured them of all possible assistance from the state government.

Three hurt as boulder hits their car in Poonch

Jammu Three men were injured seriously after their car was hit by a boulder on Mughal Road in Poonch district on Friday, said officials.

The injured were identified as Mohammad Amin, 30, and Mohammad Khalid, 30, both residents of Shahpur, and Mohammad Javid, 25.

The victims, who were travelling from Poonch to Shopian, were referred to GMC Srinagar for advanced treatment, said Surankote BMO Dr Mohd Yousuf Choudhary.