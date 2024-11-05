3,458 issues resolved in samadhan shivirs so far in Haryana

Ever since the commencement of samadhan shivirs on October 22, at least 3,458 issues have been resolved on the spot, an official spokesperson said. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini (HT File)

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has directed to hold these camps from 9 am to 11 am and listen to public grievances.

The spokesperson said that till Monday, as many as 5,430 people reached the samadhan shivirs with their problems from across 22 districts of the state. Out of these, 3,458 problems were resolved on the spot.

“The complainants are being informed about the status of the remaining problems which will be resolved soon,” the spokesperson said. The complaints coming in these camps are also being monitored by the chief secretary’s Office. In the review meeting, the CM had instructed the officials to prepare a development action plan as per the needs of the people and resolve them immediately.