3.5 cr allocated for completion of community centre in Mohali’s Phase 3B1

The long-pending completion of the community centre in Phase 3B1 will soon become a reality as the municipal corporation has approved ₹3.5 crore for the project.

The decision was taken during a recent meeting of MC’s finance and contract committee. The community centre’s development had begun during the previous Congress government in the state.

Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu said the centre will include facilities such as air-conditioned halls, a lift, soundproofing, a kitchen, rooms and a parking space.

It will accommodate 300 to 400 people and serve as a venue for social events. The budget will also be used to install a fire safety system, complete the boundary wall and develop parking spaces, mayor further added. He also noted that similar maintenance and upgrade works were being taken up for other community centres in Mohali

Residents of Ward Number 6, led by councillor Jaspreet Singh Gill, said the residents had been asking for a community centre in the area for a long time and the project’s progress addressed that demand.