350th anniv of Guru’s martyrdom: Punjab BJP holds ‘kirtan darbar’ at Anandpur Sahib

Chandigarh/ Anandpur Sahib: The Punjab unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday organised a "kirtan darbar" at Anandpur Sahib, marking the commencement of a series of religious programmes dedicated to the 350th year of the martyrdom of Guru Teg Bahadur, revered as "Hind Di Chadar" for his sacrifice for humanity and religious freedom.

Huzoori Raagi Bhai Ranjit Singh (Patna), along with Bhai Rajinder Singh (Anandpur Sahib), Bhai Gagandeep Singh (Sri Ganganagar) and Bhai Devinder Singh Khalsa (Khanna), recited “Gurbani kirtan” and invoked the teachings and supreme sacrifice of the ninth Sikh Guru.

Prior to the “kirtan darbar”, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, BJP national secretary and Punjab co-incharge Narinder Singh Raina, state party president Sunil Jakhar, working president Ashwani Sharma and Parliamentary board member Iqbal Singh Lalpura offered “ardas” for Punjab’s peace and progress.

Addressing the gathering, head granthi of Gurdwara Bangla Sahib (Delhi) Giani Ranjit Singh and Union minister Shekhawat said the day served not only to remember Guru Teg Bahadur Ji’s martyrdom, but also to draw inspiration from his teachings, life and unparalleled sacrifice.

Jakhar said Guru Teg Bahadur’s supreme sacrifice for the right of every individual to practise their faith remains unmatched in history. He added that Punjabis inherit the spirit of service and sacrifice from the Guru, and such events are aimed at connecting future generations with this glorious legacy.

BJP working president Ashwani Sharma announced that on 24 November, Sri Sukhmani Sahib paath will be held across all 628 mandals of Punjab BJP, with thousands of devotees and party workers participating. Kirtan darbars will also be organised in every district of the state until November 30, he said.