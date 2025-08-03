353 crore transferred to 16.77 lakh PM-KISAN beneficiaries in Haryana

An amount of ₹353 crore was transferred directly to the accounts of 16.77 lakh farmers under the 20th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme across the state, said Haryana agriculture minister Shyam Singh Rana. Addressing the gathering, Haryana agriculture minister Shyam Singh Rana shared detailed insights into the PM-KISAN scheme and other agriculture-related initiatives being implemented in the state.

The announcement was made during a special event held at National Dairy Research In (NDRI) by Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Karnal, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

A direct telecast of the Prime Minister’s programme was organised at the NDRI auditorium, where a large number of farmers and their families gathered from the region.

He informed that 80,794 farmers from Karnal district alone received ₹18 crore under the 20th installment, directly into their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts through direct benefit transfer (DBT).

“The PM-KISAN scheme, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24, 2019, aims to support farmers with timely access to fertilizers, seeds, and financial assistance,” Rana said.

“Eligible farmer families are provided ₹6,000 annually in three equal installments of ₹2,000 every four months,” he added.

So far, Haryana has disbursed a total amount of ₹6,563.67 crore under the scheme across the previous 19 installments, he noted.

The event in Karnal not only marked the distribution of PM-KISAN’s 20th installment but also showcased the state government’s continued commitment to transforming Haryana’s agriculture sector through technology, sustainability, and direct support.

Similar events were held at KVK Damla in Ambala, where energy minister Anil Vij was the chief guest as well as at KVK Damla in Yamunanagar, where minister of state Rajesh Nagar presided over the programme.