 3.5kg heroin, drone seized; 2 held
Wednesday, Jul 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
3.5kg heroin, drone seized; 2 held

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Jul 31, 2024 07:04 AM IST

Police and BSF arrest 2 smugglers, seize 3.5kg heroin and a drone in Ferozepur border area. 3kg heroin initially seized, 500gm later found.

The police, in coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF), apprehended two “smugglers” and seized 3.5-kg heroin along with a drone in a border area of Ferozepur on Tuesday. Senior superintendent of police Saumya Mishra said a team of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) had been working since midnight following a tip-off.

The seized drone in Ferozepur on Tuesday.
The operation led to the arrest of Raj Singh, also known as Chuddiwala, from a local village and Ramesh Singh, alias Meshu, from Kunde village. “Initially, the police seized 3 kg of heroin. They found additional 500 gm later,” Mishra stated.

The drone, which they had dumped into the river nearby after receiving the package three days ago, was also seized.

