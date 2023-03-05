35th spring festival gets underway at Panchkula

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, along with his wife Namita Kaushal, officially inaugurated the 35th Spring Festival at Yavnika Town Park, Sector 5, Panchkula, on Saturday. Visitors during the 35th Spring Festival at Yavnika Town Park, Panchkula, on Saturday. (SANT ARORA)

Kaushal said the spring festival has rekindled everyone’s enthusiasm after the pandemic phase.

He said dry flower decorations, including different varieties of flowers, are also the centre of attraction in this year’s spring festival. He said that this time, visitors will get to see floral jewellery, vegetable carving, laser show, puppet show and magic show. He said about 50,000 people are expected to attend this two-day spring festival.

Kaushal took a tour of the entire town park and explored the varieties of flowers, dry flower decorations, and vegetable carvings.

Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) chief administrator Ajit Balaji Joshi informed the chief secretary that HSVP had planned the 35th Spring Festival on a larger scale than the previous year. This time, more than 1,500 schools, institutions and organisations are participating.

He said during the two-day event, hasya ras sammelan, mehndi competition, fancy-dress competition, couple dance, mono acting, best-out-of-waste, pot painting, face painting and folk dance will be organised by schoolchildren. Special arrangements of swings are also being made for the children. Cultural programmes will also be organised in the open-air theatre in the evening. The show of Mahavir Guddu and other artists will be the centre of attraction. Apart from this, for the first time hot air balloon and ITBP band have also become a part of this festival.