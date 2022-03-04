35th St John’s Old Boys Association motor rally kicks off today

The 35th St John’s Old Boys Association (SJOBA) Rally will kick off on Friday and the process for scrutiny of the vehicles and super spectator stage has been set up at Forest Hill, Mohali.

The Challenge Rally (Extreme) will be open to jeeps/cars/bikes and be held over a period of two days with the participants being required to cover approximately 200 kilometres per day. The route will be challenging and adventurous, covering ‘axle-breaking’ riverbeds (both dry and wet), fast tarmacs with winding hair pins, unmetalled surfaces and exhilarating hilly terrain in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

The competitive stretches (SS) will be evenly spaced and followed by the transport sections. Participants (25 four-wheelers and 55 two-Wheelers) are likely to face five competitive sections (SS) on each day, which challenge the driver’s concentration abilities, physical endurance and driving skills. Also, for the four-wheelers, there will be a night stage. The areas covered during these two eventful days of SJOBA Rally are Ropar, Gharshankar, Mansowal and Hoshiarpur.

This rally is being conducted with the affiliation of Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI). The total prize money for the 2022 version of the rally is around ₹5 lakh and trophies and other awards for the participants and winners. The prize distribution ceremony would be held at Chandigarh Golf Association (CGA) range on the evening of March 6.