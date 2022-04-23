36-year-old biker killed in Kharar hit-and-run
In yet another hit-and-run accident in Mohali, a car claimed the life of a 36-year-old motorcyclist near Shivjot Enclave in Kharar on Thursday night.
The deceased has been identified as Navdeep Singh, a resident of Rupnagar, who worked with Uber.
His brother Charanjit Singh told the police that Navdeep was riding his motorcycle around 10.30 pm on Thursday night. When he reached near Katani Dhaba in Shivjot Enclave, a speeding Toyota Innova hit him and drove off. His brother was later declared brought dead at the Kharar civil hospital.
Investigating officer Surinder Singh said the car driver had been identified as Manish of Badal Colony, Zirakpur. He is facing a case under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code, and will be arrested soon, the officer said.
-
Chandigarh tricity’s active Covid cases rise to 58
Tricity's active Covid-19 cases rose further on Friday as 10 people tested positive. As many as six people were found infected in Chandigarh, three in Mohali and one in Panchkula. This pushed tricity's active cases from 54 to 58 in the past 24 hours, the highest in the past 33 days. Now, 24 patients are infected in Chandigarh, 22 in Mohali and 12 in Panchkula.
-
Mercury shoots up to 37°C again as clear skies return in Chandigarh
The pleasant weather due to drizzle and cool winds disappeared in less than 24 hours, making way for clear skies and causing the maximum temperature to rise from 32.8C on Thursday to 37C on Friday. According to the India Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature, which was 1.3 degree above normal on Friday, is likely to rise by 2-3C in the coming days.
-
Building violations delinked from transfer of Chandigarh Housing Board properties
In a major relief for over 65,000 allottees, the Chandigarh Housing Board has delinked the issue of building violations from transfer of all built-up units. The building violations include construction of unauthorised storeys, rooms, toilets and cantilevers, among others. Hitesh Puri quoted the example of Estate Office, where the transfer is allowed irrespective of violations in the property. He said when the registration was done by the registration authority, the transfer should not be withheld.
-
HC directs PSPCL to restore power to Kharar society within 48 hours
Coming to the aid of nearly 100 families living without power since March 24, the Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday directed the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited to restore power to a society at Sunny Enclave, Kharar, within 48 hours. The court was hearing a plea from Avninder Kumar Kalsy and others, who are residents of Sunny Enclave, developed by Bajwa Developers Private Limited.
-
Graft case: CBI seizes ₹6 lakh from debt recovery official’s properties in Chandigarh, Lucknow
A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested a debt recovery officer, Sunil Kumar Tiwari, for accepting a bribe of ₹70,000, its sleuths conducted searches at his properties in Chandigarh and Lucknow, and recovered around ₹6 lakh in cash, property papers and some incriminating documents. On Thursday, Tiwari was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe from a Kaithal resident at the office of the Debt Recovery Tribunal in Sector 17.
