3.7 lakh registered jobless youth in J&K, says minister

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Mar 19, 2025 07:28 AM IST

The employment department organises career counselling on a regular basis for unemployed youth that helps them to explore career options in different avenues, says minister Surinder Choudhary

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday informed the legislative assembly that it has no plans to provide stipend to unemployed youth in the union territory. Responding to a question of BJP MLA from Samba, Devinder Kumar Manyal, minister in-charge labour and employment Surinder Choudhary said there was no such plan.

Jammu and Kashmir assembly speaker Abdul Rahim Rather conducts the proceedings in Jammu on Tuesday. (ANI)
Choudhary informed the house that a total of 3,70,811 unemployed youth are registered with the government. Of them, 2, 13,007 are registered in Kashmir Valley and 1,57,804 in Jammu, he said. Choudhary, however, said that all the departments refer their vacant posts after fulfillment of codal formalities to Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission and Services Selection Board.

“The employment department is organising career counselling on a regular basis for unemployed youth that helps them to explore career options in different avenues,” he added.

It may be stated here that unemployment rate in J&K has declined from 6.7% in 2019-20 to 6.1% in 2023-24. Year-wise look at the unemployment rate showed that it was 6.1% in 2023-24, 4.4% in 2022-23, 5.2% in 2021-22, 5.9% in 2019-20 and 6.7% in 2019-20. This indicated an overall decrease in the rate of unemployment, which stood at 6.7% in 2019-20 to 6.1% in 2023-24.

