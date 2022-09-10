37-year-old man ends life; cop among 5 booked for abetment to suicide
The Sarabha Nagar police booked five persons, including a policeman, for abetment to suicide after a 37-year-old man ended his life by consuming some poison on Friday. Before ending his life, the man had left a suicide note on his mobile phone and also set the suicide note as his Whatsapp status.
The accused have been identified as Harjit Singh of Amritsar, who is the uncle of the victim, Harjit’s wife Sawinderpal Kaur, Joginder Singh of Faridkot, Joginder’s wife Kulwant Kaur and his son Kashmir Singh. Harjit Singh is a policeman.
The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the wife of the victim. The complainant stated that they belonged to Sadiq village of Faridkot. One year ago, they had shifted to Ludhiana and started living in rented accommodation in the J Block of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar. She works at a private hospital, while her husband used to work in a nut bolt manufacturing factory on the Chandigarh road.
The woman stated that the accused used to harass her husband over a land dispute. The accused also threatened her husband of implicating him in a case of drug peddling. Following the harassment, her husband parked his SUV at Lodhi Club road on Thursday evening and consumed poison.
ASI Pardeep Kumar, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 306 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered against the accused at police station Sarabha Nagar. A hunt is on for their arrest.
Punjab Mandi Board in dock over ‘irregularities’ in NHAI work
The Punjab Mandi Board is in the dock for alleged regularities in the construction and maintenance of beautification work in between service roads on the National Highway-95, Mullanpur. “On what basis was the contractor selected if they didn't have a cost estimation or dimensions?” he asked. Ludhiana additional deputy commissioner, development, Amit Kumar Panchal, said, “Once we get the details of the matter formally, we will get it thoroughly examined.”
Ludhiana: 2 cops land in vigilance net for taking bribe
The Vigilance Bureau on Friday arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a woman Punjab Home Guard volunteer for taking bribe, while another ASI is yet to be arrested. A spokesperson of the State Vigilance Bureau said the bureau has registered a case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act in Ludhiana against the accused. The action was taken following the complaint of Manjit of Kasandi village in Sonepat district, Haryana.
World Suicide Prevention Day: Chronic illness, hopelessness main causes of suicide, says expert
Chronic medical and psychotic disorder coupled with hopelessness caused due to long treatment and the financial burden of treatment on family are some of the leading causes behind suicides, stated a city-based psychiatrist in Prof Chaudhary's report on the eve of World Suicide Prevention Day. In his report, 'Suicide can be prevented', Prof (Dr) Rupesh Chaudhary, department of psychiatry, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), suggests that listening is healing.
Chandigarh asks SHOs to act against bars, restaurants flouting sound pollution norms
A senior official said sub-divisional magistrate (SDM, East) Nitish Singla, met the representatives of commercial premises and other stakeholders in Sectors 7, 26 and Kishangarh and asked them to comply with the norms on noise pollution, ban on hookahs , serving of liquor to persons below 25 years of age and fire safety standards. Singla also directed the area SHOs to take serious action against those who are playing music beyond the permissible noise levels.
Hours before son’s ‘shagun’ ceremony, woman, 2 others die as car falls off Ladhowal flyover
Hours before the 'shagun' ceremony of her son, a Moga woman, her mother-in-law and the friend of her son died in a road mishap after the car in which they were travelling fell off the Ladhowal flyover on Friday morning. In the mishap, her husband suffered severe injuries and is admitted to a hospital. The family was heading towards Nawanshahr (Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar). Kulwinder's husband Rajinder Singh, 46, is admitted to the hospital.
