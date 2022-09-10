Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 37-year-old man ends life; cop among 5 booked for abetment to suicide

37-year-old man ends life; cop among 5 booked for abetment to suicide

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 10, 2022 04:23 AM IST

The Sarabha Nagar police booked five persons, including a cop, for abetment to suicide after a 37-year-old man ended his life by consuming some poison on Friday. Before ending his life, the man had left a suicide note

Before ending his life, the man had left a suicide note on his mobile phone and also set the suicide note as his Whatsapp status. The Sarabha Nagar police booked five persons, including a cop, for abetment to suicide. (HT photo/ Representational image)
Before ending his life, the man had left a suicide note on his mobile phone and also set the suicide note as his Whatsapp status. The Sarabha Nagar police booked five persons, including a cop, for abetment to suicide. (HT photo/ Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Sarabha Nagar police booked five persons, including a policeman, for abetment to suicide after a 37-year-old man ended his life by consuming some poison on Friday. Before ending his life, the man had left a suicide note on his mobile phone and also set the suicide note as his Whatsapp status.

The accused have been identified as Harjit Singh of Amritsar, who is the uncle of the victim, Harjit’s wife Sawinderpal Kaur, Joginder Singh of Faridkot, Joginder’s wife Kulwant Kaur and his son Kashmir Singh. Harjit Singh is a policeman.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the wife of the victim. The complainant stated that they belonged to Sadiq village of Faridkot. One year ago, they had shifted to Ludhiana and started living in rented accommodation in the J Block of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar. She works at a private hospital, while her husband used to work in a nut bolt manufacturing factory on the Chandigarh road.

The woman stated that the accused used to harass her husband over a land dispute. The accused also threatened her husband of implicating him in a case of drug peddling. Following the harassment, her husband parked his SUV at Lodhi Club road on Thursday evening and consumed poison.

ASI Pardeep Kumar, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 306 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered against the accused at police station Sarabha Nagar. A hunt is on for their arrest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The grant for the beautification was received and the Punjab Mandi Board was asked to execute it though it is not authorised to do any work for the NHAI, said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Dakha in-charge KNS Kang. (HT File Photo)

    Punjab Mandi Board in dock over ‘irregularities’ in NHAI work

    The Punjab Mandi Board is in the dock for alleged regularities in the construction and maintenance of beautification work in between service roads on the National Highway-95, Mullanpur. “On what basis was the contractor selected if they didn't have a cost estimation or dimensions?” he asked. Ludhiana additional deputy commissioner, development, Amit Kumar Panchal, said, “Once we get the details of the matter formally, we will get it thoroughly examined.”

  • The Vigilance Bureau on Friday arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a woman Punjab Home Guard (PHG) volunteer for taking bribe, while another cop is yet to be arrested. All these cops were deputed at the bus stand police post. (HT Photo/ Representational image)

    Ludhiana: 2 cops land in vigilance net for taking bribe

    The Vigilance Bureau on Friday arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a woman Punjab Home Guard volunteer for taking bribe, while another ASI is yet to be arrested. A spokesperson of the State Vigilance Bureau said the bureau has registered a case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act in Ludhiana against the accused. The action was taken following the complaint of Manjit of Kasandi village in Sonepat district, Haryana.

  • In his report, ‘Suicide can be prevented’, Prof (Dr) Rupesh Chaudhary, department of psychiatry, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), suggests that listening is healing. Besides, kindness and care could prevent such incidents. (HT Photo/ Representational image)

    World Suicide Prevention Day: Chronic illness, hopelessness main causes of suicide, says expert

    Chronic medical and psychotic disorder coupled with hopelessness caused due to long treatment and the financial burden of treatment on family are some of the leading causes behind suicides, stated a city-based psychiatrist in Prof Chaudhary's report on the eve of World Suicide Prevention Day. In his report, 'Suicide can be prevented', Prof (Dr) Rupesh Chaudhary, department of psychiatry, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), suggests that listening is healing.

  • Chandigarh SHOs have been directed to act against bars, restaurants and clubs playing music in violation of noise pollution norms. (HT File)

    Chandigarh asks SHOs to act against bars, restaurants flouting sound pollution norms

    A senior official said sub-divisional magistrate (SDM, East) Nitish Singla, met the representatives of commercial premises and other stakeholders in Sectors 7, 26 and Kishangarh and asked them to comply with the norms on noise pollution, ban on hookahs , serving of liquor to persons below 25 years of age and fire safety standards. Singla also directed the area SHOs to take serious action against those who are playing music beyond the permissible noise levels.

  • The mangled remains of the car that fell off the Ladhowal flyover in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

    Hours before son’s ‘shagun’ ceremony, woman, 2 others die as car falls off Ladhowal flyover

    Hours before the 'shagun' ceremony of her son, a Moga woman, her mother-in-law and the friend of her son died in a road mishap after the car in which they were travelling fell off the Ladhowal flyover on Friday morning. In the mishap, her husband suffered severe injuries and is admitted to a hospital. The family was heading towards Nawanshahr (Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar). Kulwinder's husband Rajinder Singh, 46, is admitted to the hospital.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out