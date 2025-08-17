38 ‘smugglers’ arrested in 301 drug raids across Punjab

Punjab Police conducted raids at 301 locations and arrested 38 “drug smugglers” after registration of 28 first information reports (FIRs) across the state on Saturday, officials said. With this, the number of total drug smugglers arrested has reached 25,909 in 168 days. The raids resulted in recovery of 620-gm heroin and 1,612 intoxicating tablets and capsules. (Getty Images/Vetta)

The raids have resulted in recovery of 620-gm heroin and 1,612 intoxicating tablets and capsules from the possession of arrested drug smugglers. The operation was conducted simultaneously in all 28 police districts on the directions of director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

Special DGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla informed that the raids were conducted by over 100 police teams, comprising over 900 personnel under the supervision of 70 gazetted officers. Police teams have also checked 316 suspicious persons during the day-long operation, he said, adding that 33 persons were convinced to undergo de-addiction and rehabilitation treatment.

Shukla reiterated that the state government has enforced a three-pronged strategy — enforcement, deaddiction and prevention (EDP) — to eradicate drugs from the state.