There is no record of expenditure of temporary advance payments to the tune of ₹3.85 crore made by the municipal corporation to officials for development work in the city, a recent report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) 2021-2022 has revealed. ₹ 3.85 crore temporary advance by Ludhiana MC not accounted for: CAG (Bloomberg)

The report indicates a glaring lapse in financial management within the municipal corporation, as the sanctioned funds, meant as temporary advance payments to officials , are yet to be settled.

“During the check of records, it was noticed that an amount of ₹3.85 crore, granted as temporary advance to officials upto 3/2022, but recovery of the same was pending till date,” the report stated.

The CAG report sheds light on the outstanding sum of ₹3.85 crore that has not been accounted for, raising concerns about transparency and financial accountability.

The report reveals that a total of 26 officers within the MC are implicated for this financial anomaly. These officers, responsible for managing and recording the temporary advance payments, have reportedly failed to furnish the necessary records for an extended period.

According to the report, officials from different wings, including health, fire brigade, workshop, light and building and roads and house tax among others, within the department have taken temporary advances for such a long period (from 1998) could lead to misappropriation of amount retention of unspent balances. Moreover, the report also indicated that basic record of advances to operation and maintenance M branch was not made available to audit.

A senior MC official claimed that the temporary advance payment system is designed to facilitate smooth functioning of municipal operations by providing immediate funds for urgent and essential needs. However, the CAG report indicates a substantial breakdown in the adherence to financial protocols, leaving a significant amount of taxpayers’ money in limbo.

“I have already directed an additional commissioner to check all the records and take action against the officers who have failed to give the records of temporary advance,” MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi said.