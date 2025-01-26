3-day dairy mela to be held from Feb 27 in Karnal

The ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), Karnal is set to organise a three-day National Dairy Mela and Agri Expo from February 27 to March 1, 2025, at its campus. This mega event will feature about 150 exhibition stalls hosted by ICAR institutes, state government departments, research and development organisations, private companies, startups, farmer producer organisations (FPOs), progressive farmers, and farm women (HT File)

Sharing details about the event, Dheer Singh, director and vice-chancellor of the institute said that the event aims to showcase the institute’s technological advancements and best practices to raise awareness among farmers and other stakeholders about emerging agricultural and dairy-related challenges.

Singh said that organising a dairy mela not only benefits individual farmers but also enhances community engagement and promotes sustainable practices within the dairy industry.

“This mega event will feature about 150 exhibition stalls hosted by ICAR institutes, state government departments, research and development organisations, private companies, startups, farmer producer organisations (FPOs), progressive farmers, and farm women,” added the director.

One of the key attractions of the event will be breed-specific high-pedigree dairy animal competitions, including milk yield contests and beauty competitions, which are expected to draw significant attention from the attendees.

In addition to the exhibitions, the event will host an agri expo, stakeholder meetings, farmer-scientist dialogues and special sessions with agricultural industry representatives.

“These sessions will focus on critical topics such as advanced reproductive technologies, animal farm management, natural farming, crop residue management (CRM), and climate change, and will be led by leading experts from the field,” the director said.

The organisers are expecting a footfall of over 1 lakh farmers and stakeholders from across the country, making this event one of the largest platforms for knowledge-sharing and innovation in the agriculture and dairy sectors.

Last year, the mela couldn’t be organised due to prohibitory orders in place in view of the farmers’ agitation at Haryana-Punjab borders.