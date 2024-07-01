3-kg heroin seized in Tarn Taran

The Border Security Force (BSF) seized 3-kg heroin from two places along the international border in Tarn Taran district on Monday. A packet weighing 545 gm and another weighing 2.32 kg have been seized in Tarn Taran district. (Picture only for representational purpose)

The BSF stated that its intelligence wing reported the presence of heroin in two places in the border area of the district. “In response, troops promptly conducted an extensive search operation in the suspected areas and successfully recovered the narcotics consignments,” an official said.

A search party of the BSF came across a packet of heroin weighing 545 gm near Kalsian village at around 2:20 am. It was wrapped in a white cloth. The second drug seizure was made at 10:15 am when personnel seized a packet of heroin weighing 2.32 kg in a soggy condition near the garbage dump of Kalsian village. The packet was wrapped in a yellow adhesive tape and an iron ring with illuminating stick was also found attached to it, the BSF added.