3-lakh graft case: HC asks Chandigarh Police constable to join probe within a week

The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed a Chandigarh Police constable, Pawan, to join probe within a week in connection with a bribery case from July. While disposing of the anticipatory bail plea by the constable, the high court asked him to join the probe within one week after CBI counsel gave an undertaking that in case he is to be arrested, five days advance notice would be given. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Constable Pawan, along with Manish Dubey, younger brother of former Chandigarh deputy mayor, Anil Dubey, and Anil Kumar, alias Kuki, a scrap dealer, are accused of threatening a Ram Darbar resident of false implication unless he paid a bribe of ₹7 lakh.

While Manish and Anil Kumar were arrested by CBI on July 31, while accepting ₹3 lakh of the total bribe, constable Pawan, posted in PCR, had managed to flee. The role of inspector HS Sekhon, in-charge of operation cell, Chandigarh Police, is also under scanner.

A challan against the arrested duo was filed under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 7, 7A and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act on October 3.

