Panchkula: 4 arrested for ₹12-lakh immigration fraud

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly defrauding a Ludhiana man of ₹12 lakh by providing him a fake visa for Australia, police said on Monday. According to the anti-immigration fraud unit of the district police, the case was registered at Sector 5 police station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on February 27. Four persons have been arrested for defrauding a Ludhiana man of ₹12 lakh by providing him a fake visa for Australia. (HT File)

Harpreet, a resident of Ambala, was arrested from Ludhiana on March 17. Cops interrogated him after securing his six days of remand. Based on the information he provided, three more accused — Chirag Narula, Harbhajan Singh and his wife Neha — were arrested from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh on March 19. They were later produced in a court and taken on police remand for further questioning, officials said.

The complainant had alleged that the accused took his passport and documents but handed over a fake visa after taking ₹12 lakh from him in Panchkula in November 2025.

The victim also spent around ₹5 lakh on travel arrangements before discovering the fraud. Key evidence including WhatsApp chats, bank records and forged visa documents were gathered during the probe, officials said.

Police also seized ₹3.35 lakh, five mobile phones and other documents from the accused. Two accused are still absconding, and raids are underway to nab them. After completion of police remand, all arrested accused were sent to judicial custody on Tuesday.