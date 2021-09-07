4 ASIs booked for taking bribe for letting off men carrying unaccounted cash in Jalandhar, 2 held

Four assistant sub inspectors (ASIs) of Jalalndhar rural police have been booked under charges of corruption and extortion for allegedly accepting ₹4 lakh bribe for letting off two men who were carrying ₹25 lakh unaccounted cash at Phillaur on September 3.

The accused ASIs are Husan Lal, Sukhwinder Singh, Kuldeep Singh and Parmod Kumar who were on duty at a checkpoint on the Jalandhar-Ludhiana national highway in Phillaur. While Hussan Lal and Sukhwinder have been arrested, Kuldeep and Parmod were absconding, officials said.

The police have recovered ₹3.97 lakh bribe amount from the arrested accused.

“The four stopped a Maruti Alto car for checking at the high-tech checkpoint, where high-resolution CCTV cameras are installed. When they found ₹25 lakh unaccounted cash in the car, they demanded ₹4 lakh from the vehicle occupants, identified as Vishal Bajaj of Abohar and Jasbir Singh of Tarn Taran. The cops let the two off after accepting the money,” a police official said.

When Phillaur police station in-charge Sanjeev Kapoor learnt about the incident, he informed his senior officials and lodged a case against the ASIs.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Harneel Singh said the source of the money the car occupants were carrying will be clear once they are arrested.

“Our teams are trying to trace the ASIs and the two car occupants. A case was registered against the accused cops under section 384 (punishment for extortion) of the Indian Penal Code and section 7of the Prevention of Corruption Act,” he added.

Interestingly, the police checkpoint is monitored by the office of the Jalandhar senior superintendent of police (SSP).