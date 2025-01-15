4 bridges on Sidhwan Canal to be complete by April 30

After the delay in the completion of the construction of the four bridges on Sidhwan Canal, the project is finally slated to be completed by April 30. While reviewing the status of projects by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in the district, deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal directed the firm responsible to ensure that the project is complete by the said date. DC Jitendra Jorwal conducting a review meeting regarding the status of projects by the National Highways Authority of India in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Hindustan Times)

During the review he emphasised the urgent need for the timely acquisition of land for which compensation has already been awarded to landowners. The meeting focused on various projects, including the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, Ludhiana-Ropar highway, Ludhiana-Bathinda highway, the construction of four bridges over the Sidhwan Canal, and vehicle underpasses on the Jalandhar-Ludhiana highway.

During the meeting with officials, including ADC Amarjit Bains and SDMs Simardeep Singh, Karandeep Singh, BS Dhillon, Rajnish Sharma, Jasleen Kaur, Poonampreet Kaur, as well as NHAI representatives Parshant Mahajan and Priyanka Meena, Jorwal assessed the progress of each highway project in the district. He stressed the importance of timely land possession, for which compensation has been disbursed by the concerned authorities especially in Ludhiana-Bathinda highway and instructed relevant officials to ensure completion within the specified timeframe. Additionally, he called for the immediate resolution of some land-related issues to facilitate the smooth execution of these essential projects.

Furthermore, he instructed NHAI officials to submit feasibility and estimate reports for three proposed vehicle underpasses (VUP) on the Jalandhar-Ludhiana highway. This VUP project aims to significantly reduce traffic congestion and enhance road safety.

The deputy commissioner reiterated that the district administration is dedicated to tackling challenges and advancing infrastructure development, which is essential for enhancing connectivity and driving economic growth in the region.