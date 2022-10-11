4 days on, kin agree to cremate body of contractual PSPCL employee in Ludhiana

Four days after a Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) contractual staffer was electrocuted to death, his protesting family members finally cremated his body on Monday after the police booked three of his colleagues for culpable homicide not amounting to murder for failing to snap the power supply of the substation he was working on.

The accused are lineman Suresh Kumar, sub-station attendant Ashwani Kumar and junior engineer Lakhwinder Kumar. Initially, the police had booked the trio under Sections 304A (causing death due to negligence) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. However, after the victim’s kin protested outside the office of the assistant commissioner of police (ACP) for three days, the accused were also booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The victim’s father, Kewal Singh,said, “The sections imposed earlier were not appropriate and the accused would have easily received bail.”

The mishap took place on October 6 in Salem Tabri. The body had been kept at a mortuary at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) as the family refused to cremate the body. The victim is survived by his pregnant wife and four-year-old son.

Inspector Rajesh Thakur, Daresi station house officer, said the body was handed over to the family after conducting a post mortem at the civil hospital.