4 days on, missing Bengaluru trekker yet to be traced

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Oct 03, 2023 08:18 AM IST

According to the Manali police, Ramesh was trekking alone in the Jogini Fall forests. His cellphone was discovered near the Jogini waterfall on September 29, a day after he had gone missing. He has been missing for the last three days in the dense forests near Manali. Rahul embarked on his trekking expedition on the evening of September 28 and as of now the authorities have been unable to locate him.

According to the Manali police, Ramesh was trekking alone in the Jogini Fall forests. His cellphone was discovered near the Jogini waterfall on September 29, a day after he had gone missing.

A search operation was conducted on September 30. However, the rescue team were unable to locate him.

The police in collaboration with local rescue teams launched the search operation on Sunday. Till the filing of the report, there has been no success in tracing him.

Ramesh’s friends reached out to the local police when he failed to return from his day-long trekking expedition on September 28. The search for the missing trekker is on.

