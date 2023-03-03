4 held for leaking enforcement officials’ locations in Yamunanagar

Based on a tip-off, the chief minister’s flying squad on Thursday conducted a raid in Yamunanagar and arrested four persons, including a Chartered Accountant (CA), for allegedly sharing locations of enforcement authorities to help transporters and overloaded trucks free passage, police said on Thursday. Squad member Parvinder Kumar said several locations of government officials were shared in the group to protect member transporters and others from challans. (Getty Images)

The accused were identified as Sagar, Aazad and Ravi Bhatia, all locals, and Ashish, an Uttar Pradesh resident.

The squad claimed that as per their informer, such gangs used to conduct a recce of checking staff, such as Road Transport Authority (RTA), mining department or goods and services tax (GST) staff, and share their locations with those involved in operating overloaded vehicles.

They first raided Gulab Nagar Chowk and arrested Sagar and Ashish, who were found to be operating a WhatsApp Group named “Jai Mahadev”.

Squad member Parvinder Kumar said several locations of government officials were shared in the group to protect member transporters and others from challans.

“They told us ₹1,500-2,000 is usually charged for the service per month. On checking their SUV, several malpractices in invoices were also found. They said they work for Aazad, who was called to the rest-house for questioning, following which his CA Ravi Bhatia was called in too. Their social media chats were checked and the same groups were found with some other admin,” Kumar said in his statement.

On his complaint, a case was registered under Sections 420(cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 186 (voluntarily obstructing public servant) at the Jagadhri City police station.

Station in-charge, SI Janak Raj said their mobile phones and car were also seized and a probe is underway.