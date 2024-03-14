4 of family killed as car falls into gorge in Kishtwar

Four of a family died and a four-year-old boy injured when their car plunged into a gorge in Bhandarkoot area of Kishtwar district on Thursday, said officials. Four of a family died and a four-year-old boy injured when their car plunged into a gorge in Bhandarkoot area of Kishtwar district on Thursday, said officials. (HT Photo)

The deceased were identified as Yassir Hussain Bhat, an ambulance driver posted at Kishtwar district hospital, his wife Shahzada Begum, their son and Bhat’s brother Tanveer Ahmed Bhat’s son.

The lone survivor, a four-year-old boy has been hospitalised in Kishtwar district hospital.

“Yassir Hussain Bhat, an experienced ambulance driver, was on his way from Kishtwar to Bhandarkoot in his swift car (JK 17/ 2620). He failed to negotiate a sharp curve near Bhandarkoot and the car plunged into a gorge,” said a local.

Bhat was posted at Kishtwar district hospital as an ambulance driver.

Soon after the accident, locals and a police team rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

The rescuers had a tough time retrieving the victims from the badly mangled car.

Kishtwar SSP Abdul Qayoom said, “Prima facie, it appeared that the driver failed to negotiate a sharp bend near Bhandarkoot and the car plunged into a 100 metre gorge.”

A case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC has been registered at Kishtwar police station.