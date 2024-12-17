4 operatives of Arsh Dalla gang held for Mohali firing case

Two weeks after shots were fired outside a car accessories showroom in Phase 11, police have cracked the case with the arrest of four operatives of Canada-based terrorist Arsh Dalla. The four gang members were arrested near Focal Point, Mohali, along with the weapons used in the crime. (HT)

The accused, who were arrested by the Punjab Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) in collaboration with Mohali Police, had executed the firing to intimidate the shop owner for extortion, shared investigators on Monday.

The four gang members were arrested near Focal Point, Mohali, along with the weapons used in the crime. Three .32-calibre pistols with 16 cartridges were recovered, and the Maruti Suzuki Swift car that they were using at the time of their arrest was also impounded.

The accused were identified as Gagandeep Singh and Navjot Singh, alias Nishu, both residents of Amloh in Fatehgarh Sahib and currently staying at a rental accommodation in Kharar; Lakhwinder Singh, a resident of Bhadson in Patiala; and Vipanpreet Singh, a resident of Faridkot.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said, “The accused confessed to have opened fire at a car accessories showroom in Phase 11, Mohali, on the intervening night between December 1 and 2 this year with an intention to intimidate the shop owner and extort money from him as directed by their foreign-based handler identified as Daljit Singh alias Ninda”.

Ninda, a history sheeter who fled to the US using fake documents, instructed the accused to intimidate the showroom owner and extort money. The group was also planning more crimes in Punjab at the behest of radicalised gangster Arsh Dalla, said the DGP.

He added that all accused had extensive criminal records, and further investigations were underway to identify others involved in the module.

After the firing, special teams under AGTF ADGP Promod Ban, AIG Gurmeet Chauhan and AIG Sandeep Goel, along with Mohali SSP Deepak Pareek were formed to crack the case. The teams analysed CCTV footage and technical evidence, which led them to the accused.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Gagandeep and Navjot fired at the showroom, while Lakhwinder provided logistical support, and Vipanpreet supplied weapons on Dalla’s orders.

SSP Pareek also confirmed that Gagandeep was wanted in a dacoity case, and Vipanpreet was involved in two prior firing incidents, including one targeting a singer earlier this year.

A case has been registered under Sections 111 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 25(6)(7) of the Arms Act at the State Crime police station in Mohali.