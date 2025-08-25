Search
Mon, Aug 25, 2025
4 Punjab pilgrims killed in bus accident in Haryana’s Kaithal

ByHT Correspondent
Updated on: Aug 25, 2025 02:48 pm IST

Three of the injured were referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, while a search is on for the absconding bus driver.

Four elderly pilgrims from Punjab were killed when a Haryana Roadways bus and their pick-up vehicle collided near Keorak village of Kaithal on Monday morning, police said.

The pick-up vehicle in which the pilgrims were travelling when it collided with a bus near Keorak village of Kaithal on Monday. (HT Photo)
The accident occurred near a petrol station on the Kaithal-Pehowa section of National Highway-152 at 8am, the police said, adding the collision was so severe that four of the seven passengers in the pick-up vehicle died on the spot.

The three injured were rushed to the civil hospital in Kaithal from where they were referred to Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh.

The deceased were identified as Narender Singh, Hakikat Singh, Kaku Singh and Makhan Singh, all in their early 60s.They belonged to Rameana village near Jaito in Faridkot district.

The victims were travelling to a gurdwara in Pehowa to attend a religious congregation (satsang).

The police said a search was on for the absconding bus driver.

The bus was headed from Hisar’s Adampur to Chandigarh.

