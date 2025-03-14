4 rob taxi driver of car at gunpoint in Mohali’s Phase 2

Four armed robbers made off with a 24-year-old taxi driver’s car at gunpoint near the Phase 2 market past Wednesday midnight. The victim, Navdeep Singh, 24, hails from Garhshankar, Hoshiarpur, and works as a driver for Raj Tour and Travels in Phase 2, Mohali. (Shutterstock)

Narrating the attack to police, he said he had gone to Delhi to drop off a passenger in his Maruti Swift Dzire car (PB01-D-6663) and further headed to Dehradun to drop off another passenger.

He eventually picked up a female passenger from Dehradun and drove down to Mohali, where he dropped her off outside VR Punjab mall around Wednesday midnight.

“After leaving the passenger near the mall, I took a halt to have juice. Then I proceeded towards my taxi stand in Phase 2. As I reached the temple in Phase 2, four men in a Swift car, bearing a Haryana number, tried to intercept my car, but I managed to speed away. When I entered the Phase 2 market for safety, the car blocked my way. Two masked men stepped out of the car and pointed a gun at me. While one man stood outside the driver seat, the other one opened the door of the navigator seat and threatened me to hand over my belongings,” the victim told police.

Navdeep added that the two robbers dragged him out of the car, before fleeing with it towards Madanpura Chowk. He immediately alerted his employer, Rajwinder Singh, who reached the spot and sounded the police.

“We have identified the vehicle of the carjackers through CCTV cameras. They escaped towards Chappar Chiri. We have vital clues and the robbers will be nabbed soon,” an investigator said. Phase 1 police have booked all accused under Sections 309(4), 3(5) and 25 of BNS.