Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

4 rob taxi driver of car at gunpoint in Mohali’s Phase 2

ByNikhil Sharma, Mohali
Mar 14, 2025 08:02 AM IST

The 24-year-old taxi driver was returning to his taxi stand in Phase 2, Mohali, when the robbers waylaid him past Wednesday midnight

Four armed robbers made off with a 24-year-old taxi driver’s car at gunpoint near the Phase 2 market past Wednesday midnight.

The victim, Navdeep Singh, 24, hails from Garhshankar, Hoshiarpur, and works as a driver for Raj Tour and Travels in Phase 2, Mohali. (Shutterstock)
The victim, Navdeep Singh, 24, hails from Garhshankar, Hoshiarpur, and works as a driver for Raj Tour and Travels in Phase 2, Mohali. (Shutterstock)

The victim, Navdeep Singh, 24, hails from Garhshankar, Hoshiarpur, and works as a driver for Raj Tour and Travels in Phase 2.

Narrating the attack to police, he said he had gone to Delhi to drop off a passenger in his Maruti Swift Dzire car (PB01-D-6663) and further headed to Dehradun to drop off another passenger.

He eventually picked up a female passenger from Dehradun and drove down to Mohali, where he dropped her off outside VR Punjab mall around Wednesday midnight.

“After leaving the passenger near the mall, I took a halt to have juice. Then I proceeded towards my taxi stand in Phase 2. As I reached the temple in Phase 2, four men in a Swift car, bearing a Haryana number, tried to intercept my car, but I managed to speed away. When I entered the Phase 2 market for safety, the car blocked my way. Two masked men stepped out of the car and pointed a gun at me. While one man stood outside the driver seat, the other one opened the door of the navigator seat and threatened me to hand over my belongings,” the victim told police.

Navdeep added that the two robbers dragged him out of the car, before fleeing with it towards Madanpura Chowk. He immediately alerted his employer, Rajwinder Singh, who reached the spot and sounded the police.

“We have identified the vehicle of the carjackers through CCTV cameras. They escaped towards Chappar Chiri. We have vital clues and the robbers will be nabbed soon,” an investigator said. Phase 1 police have booked all accused under Sections 309(4), 3(5) and 25 of BNS.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On