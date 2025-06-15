Search Search
Sunday, Jun 15, 2025
4 robbers cut open ATM in Nuh, steal 24 lakh

ByPress Trust of India, Gurugram
Jun 15, 2025 07:52 AM IST

Four robbers broke open the ATM installed in a shop on Ferozpur Jhirka-Biwan road in Nuh district with a gas cutter and stole 24 lakh from it in the wee hours on Saturday. The unidentified robbers came in a car and fled in just five minutes after committing the crime, police said.

The incident took place at around 3.30 am when the accused came in a car, cut the shutter of the ATM and broke open the machine with a gas cutter and stole the amount. (HT File)

An FIR was registered at Ferozpur Jhirka police station, and police are looking at CCTV footage, which has captured the incident, the officials said.

The incident took place at around 3.30 am when the accused came in a car, cut the shutter of the ATM and broke open the machine with a gas cutter and stole the amount. In the morning, when people saw the ATM broken, a huge crowd gathered there, and a police team reached the spot, said officials.

According to the complaint filed by an official of Gurugram-based CMS Info System, the company which installed the ATM, the cash van came on Friday at around 1.00 pm, and due to holidays on Saturday and Sunday, they put an amount of about 38 lakh in this ATM. Out of this, about 14 lakh was withdrawn through various transactions, and 24 lakh remained, police added.

A senior police officer said that although there was a guard at the ATM booth during the day, he locked shutter on Friday evening and left. It is also learnt that there was a small alarm system here, which the thieves disabled by cutting its wire.

An FIR has been registered in the matter, and four teams have been formed to nab the accused, the police said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 4 robbers cut open ATM in Nuh, steal 24 lakh
Sunday, June 15, 2025
