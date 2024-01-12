4 tiffin box IEDs, AK ammo recovered in Rajouri

Security forces on Thursday foiled a terror plot by recovering four tiffin Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), a wireless set, AK ammunition and a tape recorder from a village in Rajouri district, said officials. Security forces on Thursday foiled a terror plot by recovering four tiffin Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), a wireless set, AK ammunition and a tape recorder from a village in Rajouri district, said officials. (HT Photo)

The recovery was made during a search operation that was launched in Hayatpura village of Rajouri district by the police and the CRPF.

“Acting on a tip off, troops of C company of the 237th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force along with local police launched a joint search operation in Hayatpura-Manjakote area on Thursday morning,” said a police official.

“During searches, security forces recovered a wireless set, a tape recorder, 23 rounds of AK ammunition and four tiffin box IEDs,” he added.

After a terror attack on January 1 last year in Dhangri village that left seven civilians dead, the Centre has inducted CRPF units Rajouri and Poonch to strengthen the security grid.

Operational units of the army and the Rashtriya Rifles (RR) are also deployed in the two districts.