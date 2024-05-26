4 tourists from Punjab killed in J&K road accident

Four tourists were killed, and three others were injured after their vehicle turned turtle in south Kashmir on Saturday. Four tourists were killed, and three others were injured after their vehicle turned turtle in south Kashmir on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The accident took place while the Tavera vehicle carrying tourists from Moga in Punjab was on its way to Srinagar from Jammu. The driver lost control of the vehicle at Nipora in Anantnag falling under police jurisdiction of Kulgam.

“The driver was driving the vehicle at high speed and the vehicle turned turtle resulting into death of four people, “ said a police official of Kulgam.

The deceased have been identified as Sandeep Sharma (28), Romi (26), Jagdish Singh (23) and Gurmeet Singh (23).

The official said that three people were injured.

The injured, Harchand Singh, Ashu, and Karanpal have been shifted to Government Medical College (GMC), Anantnag, for treatment where the condition of a few is stated to be critical.

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the road accident in Kulgam and directed for all necessary assistance to injured.

“I am deeply grieved and saddened to learn about the loss of precious lives in an unfortunate road accident in Kulgam today. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the early recovery of the injured. I have directed the district administration to provide all necessary assistance, as provided in rule, to the affected families, “ he said.