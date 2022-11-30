Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 40 men booked for assaulting property dealer

40 men booked for assaulting property dealer

Published on Nov 30, 2022 11:20 PM IST

For allegedly assaulting a property dealer in a liquor shop, 40 men have been booked under sections 323, 341, 506, 294, 148, 149 of Indian Penal Code at Zirakpur Police station

Police are investigating the matter of the assault of property dealer and are yet to make any arrest till filing of the report. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Zirakpur

Local Police booked 40 men for allegedly assaulting a property dealer in a liquor shop on Tuesday. Two identified, Naresh Rana and Tushar of Zirakpur has been booked along with 38 unidentified persons.

In his complaint, Raghbir Lal of Savitri Enclave, VIP Road, Zirakpur, said that his employer Gulshan Rai, a property dealer had rented three showrooms to Naresh Rana and Tushar who were running liquor shops at VIP Shopping store.

Lal told police that Gulshan had gone to meet the accused at one of their liquor shops where he seems to had a verbal altercation with the accused, following which Gulshan called Raghbir Lal and asked him for his assistance.

“When I along with my colleague reached there, around 35 men had surrounded Gulshan and were beating him. When we tried to intervene, they assaulted us too. After Gulshan fell unconscious, we somehow managed to take him to a private hospital where he is undergoing treatment”, said Lal in his statement.

Police, however, are still investigating the matter and are yet to make any arrest till filing of the report.

The accused were booked under sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 294 (punishment for obscene acts or words in public), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly) of Indian Penal Code at Zirakpur Police Station.

