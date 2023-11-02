News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 40 new ration shops to come up in Mohali

40 new ration shops to come up in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Nov 02, 2023 09:10 AM IST

Mohali deputy commissioner said the shops will be set up in an area of 200 square metres per place, where Markfed will be able to sell its products in addition to supplying the ration to the beneficiaries of the Smart Cards

The process of opening 40 model fair price shops, also known as ration shops, in the villages of the district will be completed by the month end.

Mohali deputy commissioner Aashika Jain said a meeting with officials of various departments was held on Wednesday to review the progress of model fair price shops that will be run by Markfed. (HT File)
Mohali deputy commissioner Aashika Jain said a meeting with officials of various departments was held on Wednesday to review the progress of model fair price shops that will be run by Markfed. (HT File)

Giving details, deputy commissioner Aashika Jain said a meeting with officials of various departments was held on Wednesday to review the progress of model fair price shops that will be run by Markfed.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

She said the sites for shops in Hamanyupur, Samgauli, Jola Khurd, Lalru, Sangatpura, Kansala, Khizrabad, Niholka, Jhingran Kalan, Dusarna, Nanglian, Paroul, Sangala, Kubhheri, Manauli, Manana, Bahlolpur, Swada, Chadiala and Dehri have been identified. Meanwhile, the work has been started at sites identified in Rampur Sainia, Shekhpur Kalan, Karkaur, Kurda and Machli Kalan. Renovation work has been started at all identified places while the work is to be started at the remaining places.

The DC said the shops will be set up in an area of 200 square metres per place, where Markfed will be able to sell its products in addition to supplying the ration to the beneficiaries of the Smart Cards.

She asked officers concerned to visit the remaining sites soon and finalise them.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out